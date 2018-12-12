Consumer Goods and Retail
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures hit six-week high on technical buying

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures        
rose sharply for the second straight session on Wednesday,
reaching a six-week high, on technical buying and expectations
that beef packers would pay higher prices for cattle this week,
traders said.
    Cattle futures had declined earlier on Tuesday before
turning higher and then surpassing the previous session's peak.
That so-called reversal enticed buyers on Wednesday, said
independent futures trader Dan Norcini.
    "You had some momentum-based buying ... the technicals on
the charts look really good," Norcini said.
    Chicago Mercantile Exchange February live cattle futures
        finished up 0.750 cent at 122.900 cents per pound, just
below the session peak of 123.000 cents that represented the
highest level since Oct. 30.
    CME January feeder cattle         settled up 0.275 cent at
147.575 cents per pound, the highest since Nov. 28 and the third
straight day of gains.
    Trading in cash markets for slaughter-ready cattle was not
yet established but some dealers were optimistic for higher
prices than the $119 per cwt fetched last week. Feedlots in the
U.S. Plains were offering fewer animals for sale this week,
traders said.
    Lean hog futures         were mostly higher on bargain
buying after prices fell earlier in the session. Most-active
February lean hogs         climbed 0.500 cent to 65.700 cents
per pound, recovering from their two-week low of 64.775.
    Hogs had been under pressure from weaker cash hog prices.
    However, average hog weights in the top market of Iowa and
Minnesota fell to 284.0 pounds, down from 284.5 pounds a week
ago and 286.1 pounds a year ago, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.          
    Lower average weights result in reduced overall supply.
"That 0.5 drop week over week will be viewed as friendly," one
hog broker said.
    Additionally, more cases of the highly contagious African
swine fever virus were reported in top hog producer and pork
producer China. Expectations the disease could force China to
import more pork has bolstered U.S. hog prices for weeks.
    China's agriculture ministry said two new outbreaks were
confirmed in Sichuan and Qinghai provinces.             
    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; editing by Chris Reese)
