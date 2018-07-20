LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed, hogs mixed ahead of USDA reports

By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures were mixed on Friday, with the front-month contract firming slightly while deferreds eased as traders staked out positions ahead of the U.S. government's closely watched inventory and cattle on feed reports. Pre-report positioning also was noted in fed cattle and hog contracts, with both of those markets easing slightly. Lean hog futures hit fresh contract lows during the session but closed above those levels. The U.S. Agriculture Department reports, released after the market close, were mostly in line with trade expectations. Ranchers sent 1.3 percent more cattle to U.S. feedlots during June than a year ago, according to Friday’s USDA monthly Cattle-On-Feed report, making it the most for the month since 2006. Analysts said the report was neutral for futures action on Monday. Friday's U.S. government’s semiannual cattle inventory survey implied slower cattle herd growth, analysts said. Most active CME October hogs settled down 0.950 cent at 51.275 cents per pound while August hogs dropped 0.800 cent to 66.450 cents. CME August live cattle ended 0.025 cent higher at 108.925 cents per pound. CME October live cattle was off 0.400 cent at 110.250 cents. CME August feeder cattle futures dropped 0.950 cent to 153.500 cents per pound and September feeders shed 0.400 cent to 154.375 cents. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)