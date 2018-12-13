Consumer Goods and Retail
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed on technicals after six-week high

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
(CME) cattle futures         were narrowly mixed on Thursday,
with the most-active February contract easing slightly on
technical selling after earlier notching fresh six-week highs,
traders said.
    Investors were awaiting deals in cash cattle markets after
expectations that packers would pay more for the animals this
week prompted gains in futures on Wednesday.
    Beef packer profit margins have narrowed as cattle prices
climbed this week while beef prices eased. But margins were
still relatively robust, potentially enticing them to pay up for
cattle.
    "The market is pricing the higher cash trade right now, but
we don't have any confirmation" of deals, said Brian Hoops,
president of Midwest Market Solutions.
    CME February live cattle         settled 0.050 cent lower at
122.850 cents per pound, off the contract's earlier high of
123.275 cents. The thinly traded front-month December contract
was up 0.325 cent to 119.450 cents, roughly on par with cash
cattle trades last week of mostly $119 per cwt.
    January feeder cattle         were up 0.400 cent at 147.975
cents per pound, the highest settlement since Nov. 28.
    Wholesale boxed beef prices climbed 22 cents to $212.47 per
cwt, recouping a portion of losses earlier this week, according
to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.           
    Average beef packer profit margins were $106.80 per cattle,
down from $126.40 per head a week ago, according to advisory
HedgersEdge LLC.        
    For hogs, profit margins were $45.35 per head, up from
$40.35 last week.
    Pork packers have benefited from weaker cash and futures as
abundant hog supplies continued to anchor prices, even as
traders were optimistic for higher prices and better demand next
year.
    Most-active February hog futures         fell 0.875 cent to
64.825 cents per pound, the lowest close since Nov. 28.
    The highly contagious African swine virus continued to force
hog producers in top pork consumer China to cull herds.     
    Weekly U.S. pork export sales to China and Hong Kong topped
3,000 metric tonnes for the current marketing year, USDA data
showed on Thursday, even though China imposed tariffs on imports
of U.S. pork earlier this year as part of the trade war.
    Those were the biggest sales to China and Hong Kong in about
66 weeks, with demand driven by the spread of the disease, said
independent U.S. market analyst Bob Brown. 
    "Their behavior seems to have changed in regard to pork,"
Brown said about China. "The actual amount they're taking into
the country right now is increasing." 

