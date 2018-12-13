LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed on technicals after six-week high

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) cattle futures were narrowly mixed on Thursday, with the most-active February contract easing slightly on technical selling after earlier notching fresh six-week highs, traders said. Investors were awaiting deals in cash cattle markets after expectations that packers would pay more for the animals this week prompted gains in futures on Wednesday. Beef packer profit margins have narrowed as cattle prices climbed this week while beef prices eased. But margins were still relatively robust, potentially enticing them to pay up for cattle. "The market is pricing the higher cash trade right now, but we don't have any confirmation" of deals, said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions. CME February live cattle settled 0.050 cent lower at 122.850 cents per pound, off the contract's earlier high of 123.275 cents. The thinly traded front-month December contract was up 0.325 cent to 119.450 cents, roughly on par with cash cattle trades last week of mostly $119 per cwt. January feeder cattle were up 0.400 cent at 147.975 cents per pound, the highest settlement since Nov. 28. Wholesale boxed beef prices climbed 22 cents to $212.47 per cwt, recouping a portion of losses earlier this week, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. Average beef packer profit margins were $106.80 per cattle, down from $126.40 per head a week ago, according to advisory HedgersEdge LLC. For hogs, profit margins were $45.35 per head, up from $40.35 last week. Pork packers have benefited from weaker cash and futures as abundant hog supplies continued to anchor prices, even as traders were optimistic for higher prices and better demand next year. Most-active February hog futures fell 0.875 cent to 64.825 cents per pound, the lowest close since Nov. 28. The highly contagious African swine virus continued to force hog producers in top pork consumer China to cull herds. Weekly U.S. pork export sales to China and Hong Kong topped 3,000 metric tonnes for the current marketing year, USDA data showed on Thursday, even though China imposed tariffs on imports of U.S. pork earlier this year as part of the trade war. Those were the biggest sales to China and Hong Kong in about 66 weeks, with demand driven by the spread of the disease, said independent U.S. market analyst Bob Brown. "Their behavior seems to have changed in regard to pork," Brown said about China. "The actual amount they're taking into the country right now is increasing." (Additional reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse)