LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mostly higher on technicals, lower corn

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle futures finished mostly higher on Friday, lifted narrowly by technical buying and as a downturn in corn prices cut feed costs for fattening animals, traders and analysts said. Prices for both corn and soybeans fell sharply when the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected harvests of both crops in a monthly supply and demand report. Gains in cattle futures of less than 1 percent, compared to losses in corn of 3 percent and soybeans nearly 5 percent, underscored a relatively quiet session in the livestock trade. "Everyone's attention was on the grains, so there wasn't much action in the meats," one cattle futures trader said. The drop in corn costs provided mild support for Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures , with the September cattle settling up 0.500 cent to 149.525 cents per pound. More actively traded October live cattle futures were 0.200 cent higher at 109.250 cents per pound. Abundant U.S. cattle supplies and the muted reaction to the steep decline in corn prices could weigh on traders' sentiment next week. "I'm not too impressed with the feeders action - they barely closed higher. The upside seems pretty stiff," the cattle trader added. Feedlots began selling their cattle during the trading session. In Texas and Kansas, feedlots sold slaughter-ready cattle at about $111 per cwt, down $3 from trades a week ago, traders said. Lean hog futures were narrowly mixed, moving little after some hog contracts on Thursday surged by their daily price limit of 3.000 cents per pound. Hogs have been under pressure for weeks by declining prices for cash hogs and pork - and subsequent reduced slaughter rates by pork packers. Hogs gained on Thursday on bargain buying after prices earlier dipped to life-of-contract lows. CME October hogs on Friday gave back some of those gains, declining 0.225 cent to 51.175 cents per pound. In the top cash market of Iowa and southern Minnesota, hogs fetched an average price of $45.22 per cwt, down 82 cents, according to USDA data. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer Editing by Tom Brown)