LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise on technical buying, hog futures ease

CHICAGO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle futures rose on Wednesday, rebounding from Tuesday’s downturn, while hog futures eased.

Traders said that signs of strength in the cash market added support to the strength in both live and feeder cattle contracts. Technical buyers also helped pushed prices higher after early signs of strength.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) February live cattle futures ended up 0.75 cent at 125.325 cents per pound, rising above its five-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages.

January feeder cattle futures rose 1.125 cents to 142.775 cents per pound. The contract rallied through its 20-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages, closing just below its session peak of 142.925 cents.

Lean hogs for February delivery fell 0.25 cent to 67.725 cents per pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The contract faced technical resistance at its 20-day moving average, a level it has not closed above since Nov. 14.

China’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that African swine fever had been detected in three dead wild boars in northwestern Shaanxi province.

Cooling enthusiasm about the prospect of a phase one trade deal between China and the United States mitigated strength from the concerns about swine fever.

U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly $160 billion in Chinese consumer goods. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub )