LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures steady as investors eye supplies

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle futures steadied on Wednesday, with investors unwilling to push the market above recent highs due to plentiful supplies.

Some producer hedging also was noted, traders said.

“Everybody is a little too bulled up,” said Larry Hicks at Cattlehedging.com. “Everybody thinks we have worked through the supplies and we have not.”

Hog futures were mixed, with the front-month contract easing while deferreds showed some strength.

CME August live cattle futures settled up 0.025 cent at 102.3 cents per pound. Most-active October dropped 0.025 cent to close at 107.45 cents a pound.

Benchmark September feeder cattle fell 0.15 cent to 146.475 cents per pound.

CME October lean hog futures settled up 0.275 cent at 49.3 cents per pound. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)