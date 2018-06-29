LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures surge daily price limit on better cash sales

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures surged by their 3.000 cents per pound daily price limit on Friday, boosted by investment fund buying and better-than-expected sales in cash cattle markets, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also climbed by their daily limit, of 4.500 cents per pound, tracking the higher prices in the more actively traded live cattle market while CME lean hogs were widely mixed in spread trading. Some investors were cleaning up their books on the final trading day of the month and quarter, with short-covering in both cattle and hogs also underpinning prices. Most-active CME August live cattle futures ended up 3.000 cents at 106.725 cents per pound, notching their largest gains in about a month. The June contract expired down 1.200 cents at 107.000 cents per pound. Beef packers in Texas paid about $107 to $108 per cwt for cattle - sales that were up $1 to $3 from deals earlier this week. That suggested more robust demand and triggered buying in futures from investment funds and other dealers, traders said. CME August feeder cattle futures finished up 4.500 cents to 151.325 cents per pound, highest since March 8. Price limits in live cattle will expand to 4.500 cents and feeder cattle to 6.750 cents for Monday's session, the CME Group said on its website. CME August lean hogs , the most active hogs futures contract, were up 0.725 cent to 76.450 cents per pound while front-month July hogs were up 1.750 cents to 82.875 cents. However, deferred contracts for autumn hogs fell sharply, with December hogs sinking 2.025 cents to 54.550 cents. Forecasts for hotter-than-normal temperatures in the United States supported hog and cattle prices, as animals tend to eat less in warmer weather, slowing weight gain and effectively limiting available supplies. Extreme temperatures should persist through the first week of July, meteorologists said on Friday. "July (hogs) are a function of the cash market, which is a function of the weather," said independent livestock trader Dan Norcini. "This (will be) the worst heat of the summer. Probably in the short-term, it will take a little production out of pork." (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Richard Chang)