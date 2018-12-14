LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weaken on technicals after disappointing cash deals

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures were narrowly lower on Friday in a technical setback as some investors took profits after prices reached six-week highs on Thursday, traders and analysts said. Cash cattle trading at prices roughly unchanged from last week also helped to anchor the futures market, squelching earlier optimism for more robust demand from beef packers. Weaker wholesale beef prices, known as the boxed beef cutout, also ate into profit margins for packers. "It doesn't seem like they needed to pay up for cattle," one futures trader said of packers. "Without the support from the boxes, you had some people running for the hills." CME February live cattle eased 0.450 cent to settle at 122.400 cents per pound while January feeder cattle were down 0.150 cent to 145.775 cents. Cattle in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska fetched $118 to $119 per cwt, in cash deals that were about flat from sales last week, traders said. Choice-grade wholesale beef prices fell $1.51 to $210.96 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Lean hog futures were also mostly lower but held above Thursday's roughly two-week lows. Ample supplies continued to anchor hog prices. The most-active February hog futures contract was off 0.325 cent to 64.500 cents per pound. Hogs in the top cash market of Iowa and southern Minnesota edged up 7 cents to $46.61 per cwt, USDA data showed. Regulatory data released after the close of trading by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that speculative investors increased their small net long, or bullish, bets in both lean hogs and feeder cattle futures and options, and trimmed their more sizable net long in live cattle during the week that ended on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; editing by Diane Craft)