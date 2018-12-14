Consumer Goods and Retail
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weaken on technicals after disappointing cash deals

Michael Hirtzer

    CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures         were narrowly lower on Friday in a
technical setback as some investors took profits after prices
reached six-week highs on Thursday, traders and analysts said.
    Cash cattle trading at prices roughly unchanged from last
week also helped to anchor the futures market, squelching
earlier optimism for more robust demand from beef packers.
Weaker wholesale beef prices, known as the boxed beef cutout,
also ate into profit margins for packers.
    "It doesn't seem like they needed to pay up for cattle," one
futures trader said of packers. "Without the support from the
boxes, you had some people running for the hills."
    CME February live cattle         eased 0.450 cent to settle
at 122.400 cents per pound while January feeder cattle        
were down 0.150 cent to 145.775 cents.
    Cattle in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska fetched $118 to $119
per cwt, in cash deals that were about flat from sales last
week, traders said.
    Choice-grade wholesale beef prices fell $1.51 to $210.96 per
cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.           
    Lean hog futures         were also mostly lower but held
above Thursday's roughly two-week lows. Ample supplies continued
to anchor hog prices. 
    The most-active February hog futures contract         was
off 0.325 cent to 64.500 cents per pound. 
    Hogs in the top cash market of Iowa and southern Minnesota
edged up 7 cents to $46.61 per cwt, USDA data showed.         
    Regulatory data released after the close of trading by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that speculative
investors increased their small net long, or bullish, bets in
both lean hogs and feeder cattle futures and options, and
trimmed their more sizable net long in live cattle during the
week that ended on Tuesday.               
 
    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; editing by Diane Craft)
