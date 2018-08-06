LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures decline on technical selling

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures declined on Monday, pressured by technical selling and expectations for weaker prices for cattle and hogs in U.S. cash markets, traders and analysts said. Cattle eased from the highest levels in weeks while hogs held just above their life-of-contract lows notched last week. Most-active October live cattle futures tested their peak from Friday of 112.150 cents per pound but did not surpass that level, finishing down 0.450 cent at 111.550. September feeder cattle futures were down 1.175 cents at 151.850. Live cattle on Friday had climbed to the highest since July 26, bolstered by strength in the cash cattle market. Feedlots in the southern Plains late on Friday sold cattle to beef packers at $114 per cwt, up $2 from the previous week. But cattle could struggle to fetch higher prices again this week after packers replenished supplies, according to analyst David Hales, author of his eponymous Hales Cattle Letter. "We don't think really think cash will be any higher this week - it could be steady," Hales said of cattle. One large packer in Nebraska started this week's cattle bidding at $112 per cwt, traders said. Wholesale prices for both beef and pork have trended lower or sideways in recent weeks, after seasonal demand waned for meat for summer outdoor grilling. The ebb in demand has kept a lid on futures prices for cattle and hogs. Choice-grade beef was up 93 cents at $205.68 per cwt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the close of trading. Pork prices were up $1.13 to $72.81 per cwt, rising after declining last week to the lowest levels since April. Cash hogs in the top Iowa and southern Minnesota markets traded $1.67 lower at $52.99 per cwt, USDA said. "Cash hog markets remain under pressure from ample hog supplies and pork market weakness this morning," Brock Associates said in a note to clients. CME October lean hogs settled 0.550 cents lower at 50.225 cents per pound while the thinly traded August contract sank to a contract low of 56.400 cents before settling at 56.600 cents, down 1.900 cents. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Richard Chang)