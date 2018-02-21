LIVESTOCK-Cattle stumble on profit-taking, lower cash trades

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures notched their largest daily losses in nearly a month on Wednesday, pressured by profit-taking and weaker trades in U.S. Plains cash cattle markets, traders said. Feeder cattle futures fell nearly 2 percent and lean hogs ebbed from their session highs, with each easing in sympathy with declines in more actively traded live cattle. CME April live cattle futures settled down 1.500 cents to 126.225 cents per pound. The roughly 1.2 percent drop was the biggest since Jan. 25, and the contract continued to fall from Tuesday's multimonth peak of 130.525 cents. CME March feeder cattle finished 3.150 cents lower at 146.650 cents per pound, the lowest since Feb. 12. The lack of follow-through to new highs triggered selling in cattle, said FuturesOne broker Matthew Wiegand. "In the absence of being able to extend higher, and with the Cattle on Feed report coming up, it's probably a good spot for recent longs to get out," Wiegand said. Traders were evening positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report due on Friday, in which analysts expected a slight increase in the number of cattle placed on feed for fattening in January. Analysts expected the USDA in a monthly Cold Storage report on Thursday to show beef stocks in January at 495.4 million pounds and 549.1 million pounds for pork. Cash cattle fetched $128 per cwt at feedlots in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska, in deals that were $2 lower than the previous week, traders said. Choice-grade wholesale boxed beef was up $1.45 to $217.37 per cwt and wholesale pork down 99 cents to $78.73 per cwt, according to the USDA. Cash hogs in Iowa and Minnesota were 55 cents lower at $63.84 per cwt, the government agency said. CME April lean hog futures settled up 0.700 cent at 69.900 cents per pound after earlier reaching a high of 70.550 cents. Wiegand said some pork packers were reducing plans for their hog slaughter on Saturday, which could keep a lid on demand and prices for hogs in cash markets. "There's a lack of midweek enthusiasm," he said. (Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)