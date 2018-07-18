LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise but hog futures weaken

By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures fell on Wednesday for the third day in a row, hitting new contract lows on worries that mounting trade tensions with key overseas buyers will cause supplies to rise, traders said. "Tariff concerns remain and there are fears that we are going to back pork up into the domestic market," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based brokerage U.S. Commodities. Live cattle futures closed firmed on a round of short-covering. The front-month contract hit its highest since June 29. Traders said that expectations for higher cash prices fueled the bounce in cattle futures as packers were expected to increase their buying to make up for shortfalls in cash deals last week. Most active CME October hogs settled down 0.275 cent at 51.925 cents per pound while August hogs fell 0.700 cent to 67.200 cents, closing just above its contract low of 67.100 cents. CME August live cattle closed Wednesday up 2.525 cents at 108.950 cents per pound. CME October live cattle rose 2.150 cents to 110.650 cents. CME August feeder cattle futures settled up 3.275 cents at 154.550 cents per pound and September feeders rose 3.150 cents ti 154.850 cents. Livestock traders are awaiting direction from two big U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due Friday, including the government's monthly Cattle on Feed report and its semiannual cattle inventory report. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)