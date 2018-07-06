LIVESTOCK-CME cattle mostly lower on technicals; hogs drop on cash declines

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle and hog futures were mostly lower on Friday, easing on technical selling and worries of lower prices ahead in cash markets for the animals, traders and analysts said. Live cattle futures reversed lower despite sharply higher trades in cash steer markets, with cattle fetching prices up $7 or more at feedlots in Kansas and Nebraska. The most active August live cattle contract settled unchanged at 106.375 cents per pound after rising to a session peak of 108.225 cents. October live cattle was down 0.500 cent to 109.625 cents and August feeder cattle was off 0.375 cent to 152.200 cents. Cash cattle prices generally begin trending lower around this time of year as beef demand for outdoor grilling slows in the wake of the U.S. July 4 holiday. Beef packers still needed to fulfill retail orders but demand for both cattle and beef could slow in the coming weeks. Still, beef packers paid about $113 to $114 per cwt for cattle, up sharply from deals ranging from $106 to $107.50 last week, according to feedlot sources. "There's a tremendous amount of boxed beef orders to fill. They (packers) have to get a lot of cattle bought," said Domenic Varricchio, consultant at Roach Ag Marketing Ltd. Boxed beef prices were down 40 cents to $208.03 per cwt for choice-grade cuts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pork in the wholesale market fell 77 cents to $85.52 per cwt while hogs in the top cash market of Iowa and southern Minnesota fell 55 cents to $77.35 per cwt, USDA data showed. Hog futures extended losses, tracking the declines in cash markets in the wake of a government report last week that showed an expanding U.S. hog herd. Most active CME August hogs were down 0.625 cent to 75.425 cents per pound while July hogs tumbled 1.925 cents to 81.375 cents as investors continued exiting the front-month contract. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer Editing by James Dalgleish)