LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle fall as corn rallies, lean hogs end lower

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed lower on Wednesday, led by weakness in feeder cattle futures and profit-taking after a near two-week high, traders said.

CME feeder futures set the tone, falling 1% as corn futures jumped on worries about dry U.S. weather, a move that signaled higher costs for grain and tighter feeding margins.

CME August feeder cattle finished down 1.875 cents at 156.950 cents per pound.

August live cattle futures ended down 0.500 cent at 121.250 cents per pound, turning lower after rising to 122.600 cents, the contract’s highest since July 2.

Cash trade was slow after market-ready cattle traded in the southern Plains on Tuesday at around $120 per hundredweight (cwt).

Beef prices declined, with choice cuts down 46 cents at $272.88 per cwt on Wednesday afternoon, according to the USDA. Select cuts fell by $2.99 to $253.75 per cwt. BEEF-US-CH, BEEF-US-SE

Lean hog futures closed mostly lower in technical trade, with the August contract losing ground to the October on spreads. Wednesday was the last day of the periodic “Goldman roll,” when some commodity index funds roll long positions forward.

CME August lean hog futures settled down 0.825 cent at 105.100 cents per pound while October ended down 0.150 cent at 89.225 cents. Both contracts fell to the day’s lows in the final few minutes of trade.

“The Goldman roll is causing convulsions, as it always does. The August (contract) is discounted to the (CME’s lean hog) index, so the board is acting like it expects cash hog prices to break,” said Dan Norcini, an independent livestock trader.

Brokers await Thursday’s weekly USDA export sales report, which will detail sales of U.S. pork and beef in the week ended July 8.