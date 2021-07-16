LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures climb on firm cash markets, cattle extend slide

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed higher on Friday as firm U.S. cash markets and rising pork prices underscored tight hog supplies, analysts said.

News of the first confirmed cases of African swine fever in farmed pigs in Germany added support, raising uncertainty about pork export flows. However, exports of German pork are already subject to bans from many importers since the disease was confirmed in wild animals last September.

CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.350 cents Friday at 105.650 cents per pound and October ended up 1.350 cents at 90.750 cents.

The CME’s lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash prices, climbed to $111.34 per cwt, its highest since June 30.

“Cash hog prices have been going up, even though slaughter levels have been low. It just seems like there are some tight supplies out there right now,” said Doug Houghton, analyst at Brock Capital Management.

Wholesale pork prices firmed. The USDA quoted the wholesale pork carcass cutout up 42 cents at $119.94 per cwt on Friday afternoon, the highest since June 21.

On the cattle side, CME live cattle futures fell for a third straight session on lackluster cash cattle trades this week and long liquidation ahead of the weekend in the absence of supportive news.

CME August live cattle futures ended down 0.950 cent at 120.175 cents per pound, with October down 0.925 cent at 125.600 cents. CME August feeder cattle finished down 1.750 cents at 155.625 cents per pound.

Wholesale beef prices have been sliding since early June. Choice cuts fell another $1.93 on Friday at $267.94 per cwt, and select cuts fell by $0.69 to $251.79 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. BEEF-US-CH, BEEF-US-SE