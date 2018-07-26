LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures stumble on lower cash, pork prices

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures ended lower on Thursday after packers paid less money for market-ready, or cash, hogs as prices for pork at wholesale eased, said traders. Packer interest in raising hog bids waned in the midst of plentiful supplies and while Smithfield Foods closed some of their plants to upgrade equipment, said traders and analysts. Thursday's U.S. hog slaughter totaled 367,000 head, 80,000 fewer than a week earlier, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Wholesale pork values primarily drew pressure from lower prices for pork bellies and picnic shoulder cuts - some of which is used to make pulled pork. Fund liquidation hastened market declines after some trading months fell below key technical support levels. August hogs ended down 1.500 cents per pound at 64.900 cents. October closed 1.675 cents lower at 52.250 cents, and below the 10-day moving average of 52.842 cents. LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES Technical selling and profit-taking undercut CME live cattle contracts, which threaten how much feedlots receive for their market-ready, or cash, cattle by late Friday, said traders. Despite futures' losses, the cash price outlook appeared strong, said a feedlot manager. He cited firmer wholesale beef prices, triple-digit packer margins and processor interest in buying livestock. However Jim Clarkson, a broker with A&A Trading Inc said: "I think that the packers are in control of this market and they're not going to pay up." He pointed to ample captive supplies, or cattle already under contract with packers. Packer bids for cash cattle in the U.S. Plains ranged from $108 to $110 per cwt against feedlots asking $115 to $116 for their animals. The bulk of cattle last week brought $113. August live cattle closed 1.075 cent per pound lower at 107.950 cents. October ended 1.400 cents lower at 109.375 cents. Both contracts settled below their respective 200-day moving average of 108.923 cents and 110.91 cents. Live cattle futures' retreat and technical selling pulled down CME feeder cattle contracts. August closed 1.400 cents per pound lower at 151.425 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters Editing by James Dalgleish)