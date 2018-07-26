LIVESTOCK-CME hogs climb as U.S.-Mexico trade nerves ease

CHICAGO, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures closed higher on Wednesday after bargain buyers stepped in as concerns about U.S. trade with Mexico subsided, traders said. On Tuesday an adviser in the new Mexican administration said a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada ought to be concluded in the next few months. Mexico continues to bring in U.S. pork via an import quota despite retaliatory measures taken after Washington slapped tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum. Hog futures were further supported by their price discount to CME's hog index for July 23 at 76.17 cents, traders said. Investors were mindful of packers paying less for hogs amid record-large supplies and packing plant disruptions, analysts and traders said. USDA estimated Wednesday's total U.S. hog slaughter at 381,000 head, down 80,000 from the same period a week ago. JBS' Marshalltown, Iowa, pork processing plant approaching normal slaughter capacity after being damaged by a tornado late last week. Smithfood Foods has idled some of its plants to upgrade equipment. August hogs ended up 0.850 cent per pound at 66.400 cents. October closed 1.400 cents higher at 53.925 cents. FIRM LIVE CATTLE SETTLEMENT CME live cattle finished higher as investors adjusted positions in anticipation of prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle later this week, traders said. However, many investors are unsure how this week's cash trade will play out given soft wholesale beef values versus impressive packer margins. Tom Tippens, an analyst with West Oak Commodities, expects a roughly $113 per cwt cash trade, which would be in line with last week's sales. He cited respectable beef demand for summer grilling and "huge" packer margins. "I'm one that's parked on the sidelines because we've (futures) got ourselves a pinch overbought on the technical side," Tippens said. So far packers in Kansas and Texas had bid $110 per cwt for cash cattle that are priced at $115 to $116. No sales were reported at Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange auction. August live cattle closed 0.975 cent per pound higher at 109.025 cents. October ended up 0.450 cent at 110.775 cents. CME feeder cattle finished mostly weaker. Firmer live cattle futures underpinned August feeder cattle. Higher corn prices, which tend to raise feedlot input costs, weighed on other contracts. August closed up 0.075 cent per pound at 152.825 cents. September ended down 0.275 cent at 153.250 cents, and October closed down 0.100 cent at 154.450 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters Editing by Leslie Adler)