LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures fell on Tuesday for a second straight session, pressured by technical selling, ample pork supplies and worries that trade tensions with China and Mexico will curb export demand, traders said. "We still have cheaper grain, increased (hog) weight potential down the line - all of the above is just coming at us in the hog market," said Jason Roose, analyst with U.S. Commodities. Most active CME October hogs settled down 1.800 cents at 52.200 cents per pound, while August hogs fell 1.300 cent at 67.900 cents after notching a contract low at 67.725 cents. Live cattle futures closed lower after a seesaw session as pressure from rising cattle supplies overshadowed support from ideas that the nearby futures contract is undervalued versus the cash market. CME August live cattle closed Tuesday down 0.500 cent at 106.425 cents per pound, while fed cattle traded late Friday in Texas and Kansas at $111 per hundredweight. Cattle futures "are going to basically stay where we are until they start to get closer to cash, or unless the cash breaks," said Oak Investment Group President Joe Ocrant. CME October live cattle fell 0.150 cent to 108.500 cents. CME August feeder cattle futures settled down 1.100 cents at 151.275 cents per pound and September feeders fell 0.750 cent at 151.700 cents. Livestock traders are awaiting direction from two big U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due Friday, including the government's monthly Cattle on Feed report and its semiannual cattle inventory report. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by James Dalgleish)