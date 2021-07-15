LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures drift lower, lean hogs end mixed

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures drifted lower on Thursday in lackluster trade, with disappointing weekly export sales data and softening wholesale beef cut-out prices adding pressure, analysts said.

“The fact that the cut-out on beef has been drifting lower just doesn’t give the market a lot of confidence that packers will be out there bidding aggressively on cattle anytime soon,” said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.

“That may change as we get closer to Labor Day. But for now, it’s just summer market doldrums,” Kalo said.

CME August live cattle futures ended down 0.125 cent at 121.125 cents per pound, with October down 0.250 cent at 126.525 cents. CME August feeder cattle finished up 0.425 cent at 157.375 cents per pound but stayed inside of Wednesday’s trading range.

Wholesale beef prices have been sliding since early June and that trend continued on Thursday, with choice cuts down $3.01 at $269.87 per cwt, according to the USDA. Select cuts fell by $1.27 to $252.48 per cwt. BEEF-US-CH, BEEF-US-SE

Cash trade has stalled since market-ready cattle traded in the southern Plains on Tuesday at around $120 per hundredweight (cwt).

On the export front, the USDA reported export sales of U.S. beef in the week to July 8 at 9,300 tonnes, down 61% from the previous week and 44% from the prior four-week average.

In hog markets, lean hog futures closed narrowly mixed as traders awaited fresh market direction. Wholesale U.S. pork prices have firmed in recent days but weekly export sales have been slowing, especially to key buyer China.

CME August lean hog futures settled down 0.800 cent at 104.300 cents per pound while October ended up 0.175 cent at 89.400 cents.

The USDA quoted the wholesale pork carcass cutout up 83 cents at $119.52 per cwt on Thursday afternoon, the highest since June 21. However, Kalo said, “There is not a lot of conviction that we are going to continue build on these wholesale prices for pork.”

The USDA reported export sales of U.S. pork in the week to July 8 at 10,600 tonnes, down 76% from the previous week and down 68% from the prior four-week average. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)