LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures sag on technicals, softer cash

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Wednesday for a second straight session on softer cash cattle prices and technical selling, traders said. Commodity funds hold sizable net long positions in CME live cattle and feeder cattle futures, and investors may have shed some of that length to book profits at month-end, they said. February live cattle finished 0.975 cent per pound lower at 123.850 cents and most-active April settled down 1.250 cents at 122.925 cents. Tuesday's lower cash cattle trade continued to hang over the futures market. Cash cattle had traded at $125 to $126 per cwt in Kansas and Texas, compared to mostly $127 the previous week. "It appeared that feedlots wanted to take advantage of positive basis and get some cattle sold before the (USDA cattle) inventory report," said Jeff French, a broker with Top Third Ag Marketing in Chicago. CME March feeders ended 2.125 cents lower at 145.050 cents, following declines in live cattle futures. After the close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the U.S. cattle herd at 94.4 million head as of Jan. 1, up 1 percent from a year ago and in line with trade expectations. "The trend continues," French said, adding "cattle producers continue to expand their herds." Analysts said, however, that drought in the U.S. southern Plains contributed to the smallest rise in the country's cattle population in three years. CME lean hogs settled mixed. February lean hog futures rose 0.775 cent at 73.225 cents per pound while most-active April hogs fell 0.650 cent to settle at 72.250. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, editing by G Crosse)