FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rebound; shorts cover, funds buy
Sections
Featured
Disney goes to battle against digital rivals with $52 billion Fox deal
Business
Disney goes to battle against digital rivals with $52 billion Fox deal
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Finance
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2017 / 8:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rebound; shorts cover, funds buy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures closed higher on Thursday after short-covering
and fund buying pared Wednesday's losses, said traders.
    Expectations for steady to weaker prices for
slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle by Friday pulled futures from
morning highs, they said.
    December         live cattle finished up 0.625 cent per
pound at 116.275 cents, and above the 10-day moving average of
116.040 cents. February         ended 0.775 cent higher at
119.150 cents.
    Packer bids for cash cattle in the U.S. Plains were at $114
to $116 per cwt versus up to $120 asking prices, said feedlot
sources. Last week, cash cattle fetched $115 to $118.
    Bearish investors expect lackluster wholesale beef demand
and packing plant closures during the Christmas and New Year's
holidays to pressure this week's cash prices.
    Market bulls said fewer cattle for sale than last week and
lower cattle weights, which suggest tight supplies in parts of
the Plains, might underpin some cash returns.
    On Thursday, USDA's export sales report for the week ended
Dec. 7 showed U.S. beef exports at 6,200 tonnes in the current
marketing year and 9,400 tonnes for 2018.             
    Short-covering and live cattle future's turnaround buoyed
CME feeder cattle contracts.
    January         feeder cattle closed 0.600 cent per pound
higher at 146.250 cents.

    HOG FUTURES EXTEND GAINS
    Buy stops, short-covering and technical buying boosted CME
lean hogs        for a second straight day, said traders.
    They said the morning's modest cash hog and wholesale pork
price gains may have encouraged some futures buyers.
                
    December         hogs, which expired at noon CST (1800 GMT),
settled up 0.075 cent per pound at 64.025 cents. It nearly
matched CME's hog index for Dec. 12 at 64.86 cents.
    February        , the new lead month, closed 0.825 cent
higher at 67.625 cents, and above the 100-day moving average of
66.903 cents.
    A few processors bought hogs to shore up inventories heading
into the weekend, said analysts and traders.
    They added that average prices for cuts listed in USDA's
daily morning wholesale pork report were higher except hams and
pork bellies.
    Ham prices have come down seasonally as grocers wrap up
year-end holiday purchases, an analyst wrote in his newsletter
to clients.
    "The sharp decline in bellies was also expected considering
the sharp run-up in belly prices during November," he said.
     Thursday's USDA export sales report put U.S. pork exports
in the current marketing year at 17,300 tonnes, and 20,300 for
2018.             

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.