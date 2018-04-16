LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak

CHICAGO, April 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures were mostly weaker on Monday, with traders locking in profits after prices rose on Friday.

Lingering concerns over a snowstorm that covered northern areas of the Midwest and Plains provided support to some nearby contracts, a trader said.

But overall, supplies were expected to remain plentiful, keeping a bearish tone hanging over the market.

April live cattle closed 0.60 cent per pound higher at 117.15 cents. June ended up 0.525 cent to 104.175 cents. Other deferred live cattle contracts were weaker.

CME feeder cattle were steady to weak.

April dropped 0.15 cent per pound to 139.225 cents.

Hog futures contracts weakened.

May hogs closed down 1.525 cent per pound at 68.175 cents. Most actively traded June ended 0.850 cent lower at 76.800 cents. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by James Dalgleish)