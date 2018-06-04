FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures fall on grain market weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
and cattle futures fell on Monday, pressured by spillover
weakness from sharp declines in the grains markets, traders
said.
    Concerns about demand from China added to the bearish tone
hanging over the hog markets futures after weekend trade talks
between Beijing and Washington ended without any deals being
announced.
    CME June hog futures led gainers after investors bought that
contract and simultaneously sold deferred months in a trading
strategy known as bull spreads, they said.
    Cattle futures closed near session lows, a sign of long
liquidation by investment funds, a trader said.
    June         live cattle settled down 0.175 cent per pound
at 104.725 cents. August         ended down 1.175 cents at
102.450 cents. 
    June         hogs were off 0.025 cents per pound at 77.575
cents. July         ended 0.875 cents lower at 77.925 cents.
    Feeder cattle futures for August delivery         closed
1.100 cents per pound lower at 145.225 cents.

 (Reporting by Mark Weinraub
Editing by Bill Trott)
