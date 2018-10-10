LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures lower on plentiful supplies

CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday, with the market under pressure from plentiful supplies, traders said.

Cattle futures also closed lower, sinking to their lowest in nearly a month.

Heavy rains in key production areas were spurring producers to market their animals more quickly, INTL FCStone said in a research note to clients, adding to the abundant supplies available in the short-term.

CME December hogs, the most active contract, dropped 0.625 cent to settle at 55.950 cents per pound.

Thinly traded October hogs were 0.275 cent lower at 68.475 cents per pound.

USDA late in September showed the total U.S. hog herd about 3 percent larger than a year ago.

Most-active CME December live cattle eased 0.675 cent to 116.475 cents per pound.

CME November feeder cattle were down 1.325 cents to 156.175 cents per pound. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)