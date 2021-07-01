LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop as domestic, export demand seen weak

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell sharply on Thursday as traders priced in expectations for waning demand after the U.S. Independence Day holiday this weekend.

Signs of poor demand from China, which has been a big buyer of U.S. pork since an outbreak of African swine fever decimated production in the world’s top consumer, added pressure to the hog market.

“I think people might start to give some credence to the Chinese talk about rebuilding their hog herd,” independent trader Dan Norcini said. “They have not shown up in any size, compared to what they have been doing recently, in the recent export sales.”

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s weekly export sales report on Thursday morning showed that China bought just 1,500 tonnes of U.S. pork. Pork export sales to all countries totaled 28,600 tonnes.

CME live hog futures for August delivery dropped 2.95 cents to 100.3 cents per pound.

The wholesale U.S. pork carcass cutout price rose 6 cents to $113.90 per cwt, according to USDA data. PRK-MAN-CARCS

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture held a daylong exercise to test its response plan in case of an outbreak of African swine fever at a livestock show.

In the beef market, CME August live cattle futures settled 0.85 cent higher at 123.575 cents per pound. CME August feeder cattle rose 1.7 cents to 156.325 cents per pound.

The USDA said beef export sales fell to 12,100 tonnes from 17,300 tonnes a week ago.

Prices for choice cuts of boxed beef slid by $3.64 to $287.65 per cwt, while prices for select cuts were $2.34 lower at $266.93 per cwt, according to the USDA. BEEF-US-CHBEEF-US-SE (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)