LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall on trade war fears, weaker cash prices

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell over 2 percent on Tuesday, giving back gains notched in the previous session on broad selling across commodities amid fears of trade wars with importers of U.S. products including China and Mexico. A decline in U.S. cash hog prices late on Monday also weighed on the futures market when trade resumed on Tuesday. Traders were bracing for retaliation from China after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. China has already slowed its imports of U.S. pork and other goods including soybeans while Mexico, the top buyer of U.S. pork, earlier this month said it imposed tariffs on some pork cuts. "The whole trade issue is a disaster," Archer Financial Services analyst Dennis Smith said. U.S. pork packers expanded operations in recent years, in part to cater to new international demand from China and elsewhere. Now they were facing potentially reduced exports that could leave larger domestic stockpiles of hogs and pork. CME July hogs settled down 1.850 cents at 81.875 cents per pound and most-active August hogs off 1.700 cents to 77.725 cents. The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the futures market closed said cash hogs in the biggest market of Iowa and southern Minnesota were 67 cents higher at $83.50 per cwt. Prices on Monday had dropped by 70 cents to $82.83, prompting futures selling. Live and feeder cattle futures rebounded from earlier declines to turn higher, lifted by technical buying and positioning ahead of USDA's monthly Cattle on Feed report due on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA to show 11.470 million cattle were on feed as of June 1, or 103.4 percent of a year ago. Cattle placements in May were forecast at 95.6 percent of a year ago, or 2.026 million cattle. A drop in placements could suggest slightly fewer cattle available to beef packers later this year. Most-active CME August live cattle were up 1.250 cents to 106.425 cents per pound and August feeder cattle up 0.650 cent to 149.625 cents. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; editing by Diane Craft)