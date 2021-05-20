LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm on export strength, cattle futures fall on technicals

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell on Thursday on a technical setback while hog futures rose to their highest in more than a week, supported by strong export demand.

In the lean hog market, CME June futures settled up 1.3 cents at 112.25 cents per pound.

The pork cutout value rose to a one-year high of $119.22 per hundredweight (cwt) on Thursday afternoon, up from $118.01 on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CME August live cattle futures fell 0.25 cent to 119.875 cents per pound.

August feeder cattle dropped 1.8 cents to 151.075 cents per pound.

Prices for both choice and select cuts of boxed beef firmed to fresh one-year highs late on Wednesday, USDA said.

Weekly U.S. export sales of beef totaled a marketing year high of 57,000 tonnes while pork export sales of 19,000 tonnes were up 29% from a week earlier, according to a USDA report. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Richard Pullin)