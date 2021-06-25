LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm on technical buying

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed on Friday, supported by technical buying after sagging to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday, traders said.

CME August hog futures, the most actively traded contract, ended up 1.075 cents at 99.775 cents.

The wholesale U.S. pork carcass cutout price dropped $2.95 to $110.04, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. PRK-MAN-CARCS

Profit margins at pork processors improved slightly as hog futures crumbled. Packers were facing a loss of $25.19 per head, up from a loss of $48.22 on Thursday, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC.

August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 122.8 cents per pound. CME August feeder cattle ended up 2.4 cents at 159.55 cents per pound.

After the close, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that the number of cattle on feed in the United states as of June 1 stood at 100% of the year-ago total. Analysts had been expecting 100.5%.

The USDA quoted the choice boxed beef cutout value at $304.56 per CWT, down $2.86 from Thursday, and the select cutout up 4 cents at $276.18 per cwt. BEEF-US-CHBEEF-US-SE (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)