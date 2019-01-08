LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise on China hopes; cattle hits contract highs

By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures were mostly higher on Tuesday, supported by prospects for improving export demand, traders said. The market was waiting for a pickup in deals from China due to the spread of African swine fever there. "That hope is still out there, but it's elusive, and it's up to China," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. Record U.S. supplies kept futures market gains in check. CME February hog futures settled up 0.700 cent at 62.600 cents per pound. Cattle futures were strong, with the front-month February live cattle contract hitting an all-time high on support from steady cash trade. CME February live cattle settled up 2.10 cents at 125.300 cents per pound, just off its session high. CME March feeder cattle was up 1.500 cents at 145.400 cents per pound. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Leslie Adler)