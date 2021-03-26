LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise on expectations of tightening U.S. supplies

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) climbed to life-of-contract highs on Thursday on expectations of tightening U.S. hog and pork supplies, analysts said.

CME April lean hogs settled up 1.900 cents at 99.675 cents per pound after notching a contract high at 99.750 cents, while most-active June hogs ended up 1.275 cents at 103.325 cents per pound after reaching 103.550 cents.

Futures rose as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly hogs and pigs report, which was released after the close of the market.

In the report, the USDA said the U.S. swine herd totaled 74.773 million pigs as of March 1, down from 76.179 million a year earlier and below an average of analyst expectations for 76.230 million head.

The USDA also projected that the number of sows that will give birth to piglets will drop by 4% from June to August, compared to a year earlier.

“It’s going to be in an environment where the slaughter supplies and the pork supplies are quite a bit smaller than expected,” said Jim Mintert, director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University.

Meanwhile, farmers and industry analysts have reported an uptick in U.S. cases of a pig disease known as Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) in breeding animals.

“The disease issues (in the U.S. herd) are huge this year, and African swine fever is not under control yet in China,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

In the cattle markets, CME futures advanced on firming cash cattle values and rising wholesale beef prices.

CME April live cattle settled up 0.425 cent at 119.550 cents per pound while benchmark June futures ended up 0.775 cent at 121.075 cents.

CME May feeder cattle rose 1.800 cents at 149.125 cents per pound, supported by a 1.2% drop in U.S. corn futures.

Market-ready cattle changed hands this week in the U.S. Plains at $115 and $116 per cwt, up $1 to $2 from the bulk of last week’s trade. And USDA’s boxed beef report showed choice cuts up $1.61 on Thursday afternoon at $236.45 per cwt. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Tom Hogue)