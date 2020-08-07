LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise on good cash market demand

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose on Friday on signs of strength in the cash market after prices had stagnated, traders said.

“Recent price weakness uncovered fresh demand, triggering buying on the board this morning that tripped buy stops, accelerating gains,” StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a note to clients.

Cattle futures eased after early gains pushed the front-month live cattle contract to its highest in more than three weeks.

CME October lean hog futures settled 1.775 cents higher at 50.975 cents per pound. Front-month August gained 1.25 cents to 51 cents per pound.

The contract rallied through its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages before hitting resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range.

CME October live cattle dipped 0.525 cent to close at 106.45 cents a pound. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 102.8 cents per pound.

Benchmark September feeder cattle fell 0.75 cent to 145.125 cents per pound. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)