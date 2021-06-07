LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise on strength in cash market

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) hog futures rose on Monday, with the market underpinned by tight supplies and firm cash markets, traders said.

But technical selling kept the gains in check, with the front-month contract failing to take out the seven-year high it hit on Friday.

CME July lean hog futures added 1.5 cents to 122.1 cents per pound. The contract failed to hold support above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range.

The pork cutout PRK-MAN-CARCS ended at $134.73 per cwt, up $1.44 from Friday. The cutout value peaked at its highest since July 2014 earlier in the day.

Pork processors slaughtered 483,000 hogs on Monday, the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Nearby August live cattle futures dropped 0.3 cent to close at 117.775 cents per pound.

CME August feeder cattle closed 0.275 cents higher at 150.2 cents per pound.

Cattle slaughter was reported at 119,000 head on Monday, unchanged from Friday, according to a USDA report.

Wholesale beef prices stepped back, with select cuts falling $2.56 to $309.17 per cwt, while choice cuts dropped 38 cents to $338.60 per cwt, according to the USDA. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)