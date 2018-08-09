LIVESTOCK-Hog futures surge limit on technicals after contract lows

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped as much as 6 percent on Thursday, surging on technical buying after earlier dipping to contract lows, traders said. Most active October lean hogs climbed by their 3.000 cents per pound daily price limit, settling at 51.400 cents per pound and notching the biggest gains in the contract's history. Several hog contracts fell to life-of-contract lows early in the session, extending recent declines on pressure from weakening prices for wholesale pork and hogs in cash markets. "When you get a market moving in the same direction forever, you expect this type of action," Top Third Ag Marketing analyst Craig VanDyke said of the hog futures gains. Additionally, there were hopes that the United States and Mexico could agree to a revamped trade deal, potentially boosting pork exports to the top market for U.S. pork. The economy minister from Mexico, which imposed tariffs on U.S. pork imports in June, on Thursday said the country was working to strike a deal on new rules for the auto industry. But with little definitive news that a North American Free Trade Agreement was forthcoming, the rise in hog prices was likely just chart-based buying, the traders said. "It's some optimism combined with oversold conditions," said Tim Hughes, leader of the hog margin team at Commodity and Ingredient Hedging. A few investors also might have been buying hog futures contracts and selling cattle. CME October live cattle finished up 1.950 cents at 109.050 cents per pound, recovering from a two-week low. The October cattle contract had surged to a record premium over October hog futures, potentially triggering the cattle-hog spreading, the traders said. CME September feeder cattle futures settled down 0.725 cent at 149.025 cents per pound, easing after rising sharply during Wednesday's session. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer Editing by James Dalgleish)