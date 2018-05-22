LIVESTOCK-Hogs extend decline on technicals; cattle up slightly

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell for the third straight session to a roughly three-week low on Tuesday, weighed down by technical selling and weaker prices for hogs in U.S. cash markets, traders said. Government data released after the close of trading that showed increased supplies of U.S. pork in cold storage could further weigh on hog futures but bargain hunters could also resume buying after recent declines. "The hogs have gotten beat up pretty good. We might see some follow-through selling ... but $1 or $2 more (lower) and we would have a pretty good floor as far as value from an investment standpoint," said FuturesOne broker Matthew Wiegand. CME June lean hogs ended 0.875 cent lower at 73.125 cents per pound and most-active July hogs were down 1.725 cents to 75.125 cents. Hogs in the top cash market of Iowa and southern Minnesota were off $1.38 to $63.66 per cwt and wholesale pork up 4 cents to $76.14 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA in a monthly report said 641.4 million pounds of U.S. pork were in cold storage on April 30, up from 611.0 million pounds at the end of March and about on par with analyst estimates for 642.6 million pounds. Beef in cold storage totaled 471.5 million pounds, above 464.0 million in March and analyst estimates for 465.9 million pounds. Most cattle futures were narrowly higher on Tuesday but stayed below the peaks notched during a surge in prices on Monday. Some investors were waiting to see how cash cattle trading would develop this week before making new bets in the futures market. USDA was set to release a monthly Cattle on Feed report on Friday, in which analysts polled by Reuters predicted a 9.1 percent drop in cattle placed in feedlots during April. CME June live cattle were down 0.025 cent to 104.900 cents per pound and most-active August cattle up 0.025 cent to 100.650 cents. CME August feeder cattle climbed 0.225 cent to 140.725 cents. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago Editing by Tom Brown)