LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures ease, remain near highs on strong demand

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures stepped back on Monday but remained near recent highs as demand optimism persists, supported by tighter hog supplies.

As the U.S. economy rebuilds and meat demand at restaurants increases into the summer, analysts expect supplies to remain tight for several months.

“The deferred contracts should be overpriced,” said Kirk Dawson, commodity broker at Allendale. “You’ve got $100 hogs out to July.”

April lean hogs closed up 0.800 cent at 95.05 cents per pound while the most-active June contract trimmed 1.125 cents to 99.475 cents per pound.

Hog slaughter increased to 494,000 head on Monday, up nearly 2.5% from a week ago but still 1% lower than a year ago.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported frozen pork belly stocks rose to 37.974 million lbs as of Feb. 28, up 22% from the previous month but down 49% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, CME live cattle futures firmed, following boxed beef prices higher.

Choice beef cuts rose $0.96 to $230.95 per cwt while select cuts added $3.10 to $223.05 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CME April live cattle gained 0.375 cent to settle at 118.775 cents per pound, while actively traded June futures added 0.250 cent to 118.925 cents. May feeder cattle ended 0.425 cent higher at 145.100 cents per pound.

“You’re starting to see some tighter numbers on cattle, moving forward,” said Dawson. “The packers are getting better at moving through what we’ve got as well.”

Daily cattle slaughter increased to 116,000 head, an 8.4% increase from a week prior, but still 1,000 head less than the same time a year ago.

The USDA on Friday reported a slight increase of on-feed supplies at 102% versus a year ago, though February marketings and placements were both at 98% of a year ago, implying tighter supplies near-term.

Frozen beef stocks fell to 510.896 million lbs, down 2% from a month earlier but up 3% from a year ago, according to the USDA. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)