LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures retreat from one-week high

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended lower on Wednesday in a retreat from early gains in which the most-active contract topped a one-week high.

Traders watched a rally in grain prices that makes it more expensive to feed livestock. Corn and soy futures soared at the Chicago Board of Trade after the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that U.S. farmers planted fewer acres of the crops than analysts expected. [GRA/}

The USDA, in a separate weekly report, said average hog weights dropped by about 1% to 276.9 pounds in the week ended June 26. That was down 2.7% from a year earlier.

Skinnier pigs signal less pork after U.S. farmers have already reduced the size of the country’s herd. The number of all U.S. hogs and pigs as of June 1 was down 2% from the previous year, the USDA said last week.

CME August hog futures reached 104.600 cents per pound, the highest price since June 22. The contract settled down 0.375 cent at 103.250 cents per pound.

The market has attempted to recover since hitting a nine-week low of 96.5 cents per pound last week, analysts said.

The wholesale U.S. pork carcass cutout price slipped $0.38 to $113.84 per cwt, according to USDA data. PRK-MAN-CARCS

In the beef market, CME August live cattle futures settled 0.800 cent higher at 122.725 cents per pound. CME August feeder cattle sank 2.775 cents to 154.625 cents per pound as grains prices soared.

Prices for choice cuts of boxed beef slid by $1.05 to $291.29 per cwt, while prices for select cuts fell by $1.13 to $269.27 per cwt, according to the USDA. BEEF-US-CHBEEF-US-SE

On Thursday, traders will review weekly USDA export sales data to assess demand for U.S. beef and pork. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)