LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs rise on technical buying, good demand outlook

By Karl Plume CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures firmed for a fourth straight session on Thursday, lifted by technical buying and good demand for pork, traders said. Persistent concerns about the spread of African Swine Fever in China, the world's top hog and pork producer, also underpinned prices as forecasts for big global hog supplies were seen tightening due to the outbreak. "There's a little more demand optimism that is helping carry things a bit in the hogs, as well as long-term supply concerns," said Matthew Wiegand, a broker with FuturesOne. "The swine fever stuff is just going to linger out there until we know more about that," he said. CME December hogs rose 0.075 cent to settle at 57.075 cents per pound. The more active February hog contract was up 1.400 cents at 63.750 cents, breaking through chart resistance at its 20-, 30- and 200-day moving averages. The market remained cautious ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping in Argentina later this month, when the leaders will discuss the trade dispute that has weighed on commodity markets for months. Beijing slapped tariffs on U.S. pork in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, effectively halting exports to China. CATTLE RISE Live cattle futures ended mostly higher on news that top beef importer Japan was considering scrapping import restrictions on U.S. shipments that were put in place when the first U.S. case of mad cow disease was discovered in 2003. Officials in Japan were reported to be discussing lifting restrictions on U.S. beef from cattle older that 30 months, according to local media. Futures traders are also awaiting more active cash cattle trade at U.S. Plains markets, where packers are not expected to buy as many cattle as normal this week because of slaughterhouse downtime next week during the Thanksgiving holiday. Packer bids were around $113 to $114 per cwt on cattle offered at $116 or more. The bulk of sales last week were at $114. CME December live cattle ended 0.550 cent higher at 115.150 cents per pound, while February futures , the most active month, rose 0.500 cent to 119.100 cents. Feeder cattle futures ended mostly higher on spill-over support from live cattle. Actively traded January feeder cattle ended 0.875 cent higher at 147.850 cents per pound, while March gained 0.750 cent to 144.550 cents. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)