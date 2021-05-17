LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures close to unchanged; hog futures fall

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures settled close to unchanged on Monday, with attempts at a bargain buying rally fizzling out after hitting some key resistance points.

Hog futures were lower, notching their third straight day of declines on a technical setback.

Cattle futures had weakened along with corn futures to end last week, bottoming out at their lowest since May 6.

The nearby June live cattle contract ended slightly higher but closed well below its session peak after failing to break through its 20-day moving average. Most-active August live cattle futures hit resistance at their 50-day moving average.

CME June live cattle futures settled up 0.05 cent at 115.35 cents per pound. August live cattle dipped 0.4 cent to 118.425 cents.

August feeder cattle rose 1.6 cents to 152.75 cents per pound.

Feeder cattle benefited from last weeks sharp decline in the corn market, which can boost profit margins for livestock producers.

In the lean hog market, CME June futures settled down 0.075 cent at 108.65 cents per pound. The contract failed to hold support above its 20-day moving average. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)