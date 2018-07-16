LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures end higher; lean hog futures slide

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. livestock futures closed mixed on Monday, with live cattle rising on higher-than-expected cash cattle trades and lean hogs falling on expectations of rising supplies and worries about export demand, traders said. Live cattle futures rose after fed cattle traded late Friday in Texas and Kansas at $111 per cwt, which was $2 lower than the previous week but still well above bids quoted earlier that day at $108. "That (price) was better than the trade was expecting," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc. "We are putting some distance between the year's low, which was $106 two weeks ago," Nelson said. CME August live cattle closed Monday up 2.375 cents at 106.925 cents per pound while October rose 1.275 cents to 108.650 cents. CME August feeder cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents at 152.375 cents per pound and September feeders rose 1.375 cents at 152.450 cents. Lean hog futures fell on technical selling following a two-session bounce from contract lows set Wednesday. Most-active CME October hogs settled down 1.300 cents at 54.000 cents per pound while August hogs fell 0.950 cent at 69.200 cents. Fears hung over the market that trade tensions with China and Mexico could curb export demand for U.S. pork. "Big-picture issues are (that) record supplies are ahead in the fourth quarter, and the market doesn't know how to deal with that - as well as the trade issues," Nelson said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by James Dalgleish)