LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures tumble on weak equities, technicals

(.) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell nearly 3 percent on Monday as spillover weakness from financial markets and expectations of rising cattle supplies pushed the benchmark August contract below chart support levels, traders said. Feeder cattle and lean hog futures also closed lower. Declines on Wall Street set the tone, raising concerns among livestock traders that U.S. consumers might grow reluctant to buy beef. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 2016 as the trade fight between the United States and other top economies escalated. "With the weakness we saw in our equity markets, with all the trade concern, that was tipping point for today," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said forthcoming investment restrictions would apply "to all countries that are trying to steal our technology," not just to China. Hours later, White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro walked back Mnuchin's remarks, telling CNBC that the restrictions on investing in tech companies would just target China. Meanwhile, France moved closer to exporting beef to China by clinching a health and safety accord with Beijing, raising the prospect of sales to a booming Chinese market just as U.S. beef shipments are threatened with tariffs. CME August live cattle settled down the 3-cent daily limit at 102.900 cents per pound after falling below chart support at its 50-day moving average. Limits for live cattle futures will expand to 4.5 cents for Tuesday's session. CME August feeder cattle ended down 3.425 cents at 145.775 cents per pound. Traders said cattle futures were still reeling from last week's weaker cash cattle prices and Friday's slightly bearish cattle-on-feed report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Market-ready cattle at U.S. Plains feedlot markets traded last week from $108 to $110 per cwt, compared to $110 to $113 a week earlier. The USDA's report showed ranchers in May drove more cattle into U.S. feedlots than expected compared with the same period a year ago. "We've got our biggest numbers of cattle coming at us, (now) through the middle of August," Roose said. Lean hog futures fell for a second straight session, with the benchmark August contract touching a 2-1/2 month low. CME July lean hogs settled down 1.750 cent at 78.075 cents per pound and August ended 1.775 cents lower at 73.600 cents. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Richard Chang)