LIVESTOCK-Live cattle hit daily price limit after higher cash prices
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2017 / 10:14 PM / in an hour

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle hit daily price limit after higher cash prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures        
surged more than 2 percent on Friday, rising by as much as their
3.000 cent daily price limit on technical buying and following
gains in cash cattle markets late Thursday, traders and analysts
said.
    All but front-month December live cattle        reached
life-of-contract highs while feeder cattle futures contracts
        also climbed to new peaks.
    The gains came after beef packers paid prices ranging from
about $121 to $125 per cwt for fed cattle at southern U.S.
Plains feedlots, above deals of $116 to $119 last week.
    "Packer margins are still very good, so there was room (for
cash cattle trade) to go higher," said Zaner Ag Hedge analyst
Ted Seifried.
    "We are getting into that time of year where more expensive
cuts are going to go, (making) bigger profit margins. And it's
that time of year where we see demand pick up, going into the
holiday season," he added.
    Chicago Mercantile Exchange December live cattle       
settled up 2.975 cents at 127.300 cents per pound while February
cattle        finished up 3.000 cent at a contract high 131.750
cents.
    Trading limits in cattle will expand to 4.500 cents on
Monday after the limit-up move, CME Group said on its website.
    CME January feeder cattle        were up 3.300 cents to
161.525 cents per pound.
    Choice-grade wholesale beef prices were 49 cents higher at
$208.74 per cwt, highest since July, according to U.S.
Department of Agriculture data.           
    Lean hog futures         were mostly lower for the third
straight session as prices continued to ease from multi-month
highs reached on Tuesday.
    Abundant supplies and weaker cash prices weighed on hogs
while some spread traders bought cattle and sold hogs.
    CME December hog futures        were down 0.700 cent to
65.100 cents per pound and February hogs        off 0.075 cent
at 71.975 cents.
    Hogs in the top cash market in Iowa and Minnesota were down
$1.45 to $61.86 per cwt.         

 (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
