LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, lean hog futures mostly lower on technical selling

Michael Hirtzer

    CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. livestock futures were
mostly lower on Monday, with both live cattle         and lean
hogs         succumbing to pressure from technical selling and
expectations for weaker cash prices, traders and analysts said.
    Prices for each eased amid a lack of fresh fundamental news
to propel gains. Hogs had climbed last week, lifted in part on
optimism that top pork consumer China could begin buying U.S.
soybeans, pork and other goods for the first time in months as
the world's two largest economies negotiated to end a trade war.
    But with few signs of new Chinese demand, prices for hogs
have given back some of last week's gains.
    Chicago Mercantile Exchange February lean hog futures
        fell 1.050 cents to 66.825 cents per pound.
    CME February live cattle         was down 0.325 cent to
121.200 cents per pound, easing for the third straight session
after hitting a multi-week high on Dec. 5.
    Thinly traded CME January feeder cattle futures         were
up 0.650 cent to 145.025 cents.
    Prices for hogs and cattle, and pork and beef, often decline
around this time of year after retailer buying ahead of the
holiday season slows. Many retailers have already purchased the
meat they need to sell for the Christmas and New Year's Day
holidays at the end of the month.
    "It feels like holiday trade is under way," one independent 
futures trader said.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was rescheduling
the release of its monthly Cattle on Feed report and quarterly
Hogs and Pigs report to Dec. 20, a day earlier than previously
planned. No reason was offered.             
    Weekly data released by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Monday showed that in the week ended Dec. 4
speculative investors boosted their net long, or bullish, stake
in live cattle futures. The investors also trimmed their net
long in hogs and extended a net short in feeder cattle.
            
    
    
    
    
    

