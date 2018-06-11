LIVESTOCK-Profit-taking, renewed trade fears drop CME hog futures

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures on Monday reversed Friday's advances, hit by profit-taking and renewed concerns over U.S. exports following late last week's contentious G-7 summit, said traders. Europe will implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum just like Canada, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw support for a G7 communique. "It's uncertainty over trade that's dragged everything down from grain to livestock," a trader said. Last Friday, CME hogs finished up sharply after the Mexican government said it would import some U.S. pork duty free under an import quota despite retaliatory measures taken earlier in the week after Washington hit Mexico with higher steel and aluminum tariffs. CME hogs drew more pressure from fund liquidation and future's premium to the exchange's hog index for June 7 at 74.57 cents. Thinly-traded June hogs, which will expire on Thursday, was supported by Monday's higher wholesale pork values and rising prices for market-ready, or cash, hogs. Packers hiked hog bids amid seasonally tight supplies as hot weather in parts of the U.S. Plains slow animal weight gains, said analysts and traders. Ribs and pork chops are being featured by supermarkets and restaurants for spring barbecues and Father's Day on June 17, they said. June hogs closed up 0.275 cent per pound at 80.150 cents. Most actively-traded July ended 1.325 cents lower at 79.400 cents. August finished 1.575 cents lower at 75.550 cents. CATTLE FALLS FROM HIGHS CME live cattle closed lower on risk-off trading and worries about a looming supply buildup, which pared early-session gains spurred by Friday's strong cash prices, said traders. "Grains started the risk-off type of trade. And we still haven't figured out if we're going to be able to absorb all this meat coming at us in the summer," said U.S. Commodities President Don Roose. On Friday market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains brought $114 to $115 per cwt, up from mostly $110 the week before. Processors competed for supplies, encouraged by their still historically high margins while filling pre-booked retail meat orders, said analysts and traders. June live cattle closed down 1.375 cents per pound at 108.650 cents. August ended 1.600 cents lower at 104.175 cents. Technical buying and lower live cattle futures undercut CME feeder cattle contracts. August closed down 1.325 cents per pound at 145.950 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)