LIVESTOCK-Slumping cash prices extend CME hog futures losses

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hogs closed lower for a second day in a row on Friday, hit by downward-trending prices for market-ready, or cash, hogs amid plentiful supplies, said traders. Hog numbers are at a record high due to affordable feed and farmers adding to herds to satisfy four new U.S. plants built in late 2017. Some plants typically allow employees time off this time of year as a floater holiday, which gives processors a chance to make repairs and upgrade equipment. Smithfield Foods is undergoing "rolling outages" in some of its hog processing facilities to modernize computer software, the company said in a statement to Reuters. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated this week's total U.S. hog slaughter at 1.987 million head, 395,000 fewer than last week. "There's no shortage of slaughter hogs," said Brock Associates Inc. analyst Doug Houghton. August hogs ended down 1.250 cents per pound at 63.650 cents, and hit an all-time low for the contract at 63.525 cents. October closed 1.375 cents lower at 50.875 cents, and made a new contract low of 50.475 cents. LIVE CATTLE TURN UP Technical buying and short-covering reversed Thursday's CME market losses, said traders. "After staging a late day rally that erased a chunk of yesterday’s sharp loses, today has offered zero explanation regarding what yesterday meant if anything," said Cassandra Fish, author of industry blog The Beef. Firmer wholesale beef values and future's discount to cash prices, which are expected by late Friday, provided added market support, they said. Future's recovery from Thursday's setback, and impressive packer margins, restored faith among market bulls that packers might pay up for supplies. Contrarians still pointed to ample cattle supplies. Packer bids for cash cattle in the U.S. Plains were $109 to $110 per cwt versus $115 to $116 asking prices. Cash cattle last week in the Plains fetched $113. August live cattle closed up 0.675 cent per pound at 108.625 cents, and over the 200-day moving average of 108.900 cents. October ended 1.100 cents higher at 110.475 cents, and above the 10-day moving average of 110.058 cents. CME feeder cattle took its cue from the higher live cattle contracts. August closed 0.875 cent per pound higher at 152.300 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters Editing by Susan Thomas)