March 1, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-Spot cattle futures rise; deferreds weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Mark Weinraub
    CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures         were mixed on Thursday, with the
front-month contract edging higher after hitting a 2-1/2-week
low on Wednesday.
    Deferred cattle contracts were weaker, remaining under
pressure from weak cash markets.
    Strong export data provided support to the nearby contracts.
The U.S. Agriculture Department reported weekly beef export
sales of 21,900 tonnes, up from 9,400 tonnes last week.
    Most-active CME April live cattle        settled up 0.050 
cent at 123.325 cents per pound. Deferred live cattle contracts
were flat to down 0.325 cents.
    CME April feeder cattle        settled down 0.250 cent at
146.750 cents per pound and front-month March feeders       
finished 0.300 cent higher at 145.050.
    CME hog futures closed lower, weighed by falling wholesale
pork prices weakness in the cash hogs market.
    CME April lean hogs        ended down 0.250 cent at 66.975
cents per pound.
    The pork cutout that tracks values of cuts such as hams was
up $0.57 to $78.01 per cwt, rebounding from a nearly $6 drop on
Wednesday. Prices for pork bellies, used to make bacon, rose
$5.98 to $124.66 per cwt, the USDA reported.         

 (Reporting by Mark Weinraub
Editing by James Dalgleish)
