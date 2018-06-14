LIVESTOCK-Trade fears drag down CME live cattle, hog futures

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and hog futures closed lower on Thursday, partly weakened by uncertainty over U.S. trade with China, traders said. China on Thursday urged the United States to make a "wise choice" on trade, saying it was ready to respond in case Washington chose confrontation, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to decide whether to impose tariffs on Chinese goods. China had already hiked tariffs on U.S. pork and may threaten to do the same for beef, said traders and analysts. "The fatigue of the too frequent threat of global agricultural trade disruption seem to be wearing on U.S. agricultural commodity prices today," said Cassandra Fish, author of industry blog The Beef. CME live cattle futures selling intensified after packers in Nebraska on Thursday paid $110 per cwt for a small number of market-ready, or cash cattle - $4 to $5 lower than last week. Packer bids for other cattle in Nebraska and elsewhere in the U.S. Plains were at $110 versus $117 to $120 asking prices. Increased week-over-week cattle weights, which adds more tonnage to already ample supplies, discouraged CME live cattle market buyers. And, funds liquidated long positions after futures fell below technical support levels. June live cattle closed 1.675 cents per pound lower at 106.250 cents. August ended down 2.025 cents at 101.875 cents. Technical selling and lower live cattle futures sank CME's feeder cattle contracts. August closed down 2.025 cents per pound at 143.625 cents. HOG FUTURES TURN LOWER Profit-taking and trade jitters sent CME lean hogs lower after two days of gains, driven by upward-trending cash and wholesale prices, traders said. "The hog market was so overbought that we needed to have some type of correction," said Midwest Market Solutions President Brian Hoops. Packers scrambled for supplies that have tightened seasonally due to hot weather in parts of the Midwest that slowed hog weight gains, a trader said. Grocers and restaurants are preparing to buy meat for the Fourth of July holiday cook outs, he said. Hog futures felt more pressure from selling in the live cattle market. And July future's premium to cash prices was more pronounced after the June contract expired. June hogs, which expired at noon CDT (1700 GMT) settled up 0.175 cent per pound at 81.175 cents. Most actively traded July ended 1.150 cents lower at 81.625 cents. August closed 1.050 cents lower at 78.600 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by Diane Craft)