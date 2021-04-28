LIVESTOCK-U.S. hog futures gain as supply outlook wanes

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures climbed on Wednesday, supported by tight supplies and low inventory of available young hogs for producers as summer demand ramps up, traders said.

CME most-active June lean hogs added 2.450 cents to 109.125 cents per pound, with all contract months but June notching life-of-contract highs.

“Tighter supplies later on this summer should add a bit more premium, especially to these summer contracts,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “There’s a seasonal drop in supply.”

Hog slaughter has maintained a higher-than-expected rate through April, when pork production normally begins to slow, Nelson said.

Processors slaughtered 483,000 head on Wednesday, in line with a week ago and 81% more than the same day a year ago, when pork processing ground to a halt due to COVID-19 related disruptions.

The CME’s lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash prices, climbed to $107.39 per cwt, its highest since October 2014.

U.S. live cattle futures eased, as higher grain prices push producers to sell cattle early to avoid feed costs, creating a surplus of market-ready cattle.

“We’ve got to wait about three weeks, before the offerings from the feedlots begin to slow down,” said Nelson.

CME’s June live cattle futures settled 0.400 cent lower at 115.450 cents per pound, while the nearby April futures added 0.575 cent to 118.95.

Cash cattle prices continue to stagnate around $119 per cwt. in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Compared to where wholesale beef is at, it’s a clear disappointment,” said Nelson. “There’s a massive disconnect between wholesale beef and cash cattle.”

Choice beef cutouts climbed $1.51 per cwt. to $292.50, while select cuts slipped $0.53 to $279.00, according to the USDA.

Feeder cattle futures dipped, with CME August feeders losing 1.175 cents to close at 148.90 cents per pound. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Richard Pullin)