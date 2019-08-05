LIVESTOCK-U.S. hog futures swing wildly as U.S.-China trade war intensifies

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) livestock futures swung wildly on Monday, with the most-active October lean hog futures going nearly limit-up and -down in the same trading session, amid growing tensions in the U.S.-China trade war.

China’s Commerce Ministry said that Chinese companies have stopped buying U.S. agricultural products, and that China will not rule out imposing import tariffs on U.S. farm products that were bought after Aug. 3.

The moves by China represent the latest amplification of its trade dispute with the United States, and were made after China let the yuan weaken beyond the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time in more than a decade.

“Everyone’s in a panic mode right now in the hogs,” said Dan Norcini, an independent livestock trader based in Idaho. “It has nothing to do with fundamentals, or what’s happening in China right now with their herd.”

CME August lean hog futures settled 1.575 cents higher at 77.85 cents per pound - but dipped mid-session to its lowest prices and touched their lowest price since June 25.

Most-active October hogs ended the day up 1.7 cents to 67.425 cents per pound. Earlier in the day, the contract fell to its lowest price since August 25, 2018.

China on Friday vowed to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to slap 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, a move that ended a month-long trade truce.

The market has been expecting China to increase meat imports to offset the deaths of millions of hogs in an outbreak of the pig disease African swine fever.

But rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have reduced hopes among U.S. farmers and traders for a quick agreement to end the trade war that slowed exports of American farm products, including pork, to China.

Meanwhile, American supplies are hefty after farmers increased their hog herds.

“With the fickleness of the Trump tweets and the Chinese response, you had a lot of people today throwing in the towel because of money management - and then others jumping in,” Norcini said.

“I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I’ve seen some wicked volatilities, but I’ve never seen a trading day in livestock like this,” he said.

Demand worries also hung over cattle futures, amid lighter-than-expected export demand and the U.S. summer grilling season is more than halfway over, traders said.

Cattle futures also felt a spillover effect from the hogs market, albeit with less volatility, said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.

CME August live cattle futures ended the day up 0.15 cent to 107.8 cents per pound. October live cattle declined 0.425 cents to 107.4 cents per pound.

CME August feeder cattle inched up 0.9 cents to 140.525 cents per pound. September feeders rose 1.175 cents to 139.4 cents per pound. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by Grant McCool)