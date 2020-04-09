LIVESTOCK-U.S. livestock futures slide as coronavirus worries roil market

CHICAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. livestock futures slumped again on Thursday, volatility roiling the market as it faced resistance over surging stocks and growing concerns that meat packers will close plants in the coronavirus pandemic.

Lean hog future prices slipped for a second session on concerns about the domestic glut of hog supplies and mounting worries about processors being shuttered - even temporarily.

That, in turn, is increasing concerns about packers ability to process livestock and poultry in a timely manner.

Smithfield Foods Inc, the world’s biggest pork processor, said on Thursday it is temporarily closing a plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, because of the new coronavirus, the latest disruption to the U.S. food supply chain from the outbreak.

“The market keeps trying to carve out a bottom, and we don’t seem to be there yet,” said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist for Zaner Ag Hedge.

Cattle future prices also slid on Thursday, as traders said that meat processing is starting to slow, causing back-ups in the meat supply chain which has already been struggling with stockpiles due to the shuttering of the global food service sector - a significant buyer of meat.

That, in turn, is causing livestock producers economic woe, as cow-calf operators and feedlot owners are still bearing the cost of feeding their animals.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) most actively traded live cattle futures ended the day down 2.300 cents at 84.375 cents per pound. CME May feeder cattle futures settled down 0.425-cent at 118.950 cents per pound, while August feeder cattle futures up 1.325 cents at 128.875 cents a pound.

CME most actively traded lean hog futures fell 2.775 cents, settling at 48.675 cents per pound.

U.S. markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)