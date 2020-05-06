LIVESTOCK-U.S. livestock futures surge on technical buying as plants reopen

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle and hog futures rose on Wednesday amid a flurry of technical buying - with some live and feeder cattle futures surging to daily trading limits - as investors said they were keeping a close eye on signs of packing plants reopening in the wake of coronavirus infections among workers.

Growing concerns that renewed tariff jockeying between the United States and China might upset U.S. pork exports to the country also kept livestock futures trading within a relatively narrow range early in the session, traders said.

But optimism that both domestic and export demand for meat will grow gave the market a late-session bump, three traders said.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) June hogs settled up 1.300 cents at 65.575 cents per pound - reversing Tuesday’s contract loss.

June live cattle futures rose to its daily trading limit of 3.000 cents, settling at 89.475 cents per pound. August feeder cattle rose to its daily trading limit of 4.500 cents, to close at 132.750 cents per pound.

The market continues to see historically high beef and pork prices, and packer margins remain strong.

Estimated U.S. beef packer margins on Wednesday were $645.50 per head, unchanged from Tuesday’s prices. Beef packer margins were $118 a year ago, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC.

Meanwhile, pork packers saw margins hit $103.95 a head on Wednesday - unchanged from Tuesday - compared to $89.25 a week earlier and negative $5 a year ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared meat processing essential, but analysts caution that workers are still afraid to go back to work, even with safety measures and limited production.

Still, livestock traders said market concern over limitations in meat processing capacity has been factored into the livestock futures prices - and there is growing optimism among investors that some of the U.S. food supply chain snarls could begin to ease.

Tyson Foods Inc will resume limited production at its largest U.S. pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers.

“The Waterloo plant is going to open up with 25% to 50% capacity,” said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor, who cautioned, “It’s going to slow down the process, because the companies will not be able to put as many animals through these plants.” (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Andrea Ricci)