July 10, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-CME, Cheniere to launch first U.S. LNG futures contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes and details)

July 10 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc and Cheniere Energy Inc said on Tuesday they will launch the first physically deliverable liquefied natural gas futures contract with delivery to Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana.

The primary natural gas hub traded in the United States is the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana, which is already traded on the CME.

Cheniere delivers gas to the world through Sabine Pass in the form of LNG that is linked to prices at the Henry Hub.

Peter Keavey, CME Group Global Head of Energy, said in a release, that the agreement with Cheniere will further cement “the role of Henry Hub Natural Gas futures as the global gas pricing benchmark.”

Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
